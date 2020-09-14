Analysis of Blackshark V2.0, the new Razer helmets

We take a look at the new member of the Razer family, helmets as simple as they are ergonomic that add to their family of gadgets.

The past few months to a year have seen a profound change in the way Razer designs peripherals. In communities such as mechanical keyboards, it has gone from being considered a joke brand to one of the few that puts a real effort in the quality of the typing experience over more fiery features such as lights or macros, with keyboards that have received rave reviews like the Razer Huntsman TE. Recently, it even announced a range of products focused precisely on that environment where most people prefer not to stand out: the office.

If it seems like a radical leap, it is because it is. But it is based on a new attitude of the company that has finally decided to ask the enthusiastic consumer for their opinion, polishing and innovating where necessary until having products that begin to enjoy a fairly high quality. It is in this line of seeking the maximum utility in its products and the best user experience that Razer resurrects a 2012 product that tended towards the same trend: the Razer Blackshark. Now they bring us a version 2.0 that can give a lot to talk about and even more to listen to.

From discos to helicopters

Given the agency and uproar that the new installment of Flight Simulator has raised, perhaps from Razer they have succeeded with the aesthetics of the Blackshark 2.0, which is reminiscent of the mythical headphones that we would wear to get on a helicopter or practice marksmanship saving the eardrum. With a predominantly black color, the only thing that recalls their brand is a soft green logo and short cables that are barely visible. As we have already anticipated in the introduction to this text, the LEDs of these helmets are far away, so far that they do not even have them.

Instead, although only in the most expensive version, these helmets come with a much appreciated miniature sound card. Although we do not find a great difference in the sound quality of the headphones with the sound card compared to others, it is ensured that it will give us a better recording quality through the microphone. What we have been able to confirm is that this small microphone has a quality similar to our Blue Yeti, so much so that it was indistinguishable by friends who have heard us play for hundreds of hours with the Yeti. Given the forty euros difference with the cheaper version (from 70 to 110) we would recommend this version especially to those who intend to use the microphone of the headphones. Another small advantage of this sound card is that if we hit the cable hard when we get up, it will jump off the sound card instead of throwing our computer to the ground.



