Analysis of a router that allocates the network equally

In this time of pandemic, the home network has become somewhat critical, especially when several family members are using their devices at times when they have to attend to things at work, school and what to say at leisure when some they want to play and others enjoy streaming content.

Next, we will give you our final impressions of the Linksys AC3000 MR9000, a router that seeks to bring balance to these new times where we all want a good connection without affecting others within the same place.

Technical specifications

Quad-core processor

Ultra fast connection of up to 3000 Mbps

Web (5 Ghz x 2 + 2.4 Ghz) with Mesh technology

Velop Mesh WiFi Device Compatibility

Approximate radius of 280 square meters

USB 3.0 port

4 adjustable antennas

4 ethernet ports

Auto upgradeable

Alexa compatibility

Design

Unlike the tp-link Archer C5400X, this equipment has a more sober and simple design, in fact, it has fewer antennas and color, something that makes it look more sober, its central led on the other hand, gives it a particular discreet touch .

Installation

It is undoubtedly one of the most robust points of this device, since with the Linksys app it is very easy to program and install, in fact, in this process we enable a network for visits and, nevertheless, we take advantage to extend connectivity through two Velop nodes that we already had. It is important to highlight that this installation process is smart, because in case of placing one of the nodes at some point where connectivity is not ideal, the app will suggest you change it in order to have a better service.



