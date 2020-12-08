Analysis Fallout 76: Steel Dawn, reunification

We analyze the new free expansion of Fallout 76, Steel Dawn or Steel Dawn, now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Fallout 76 has come a long way since its release two years ago. Today, thanks to all the news and free content that it has been receiving, it manages to fulfill the promise that Bethesda made long ago to satisfy an increasingly satisfied community of players. The arrival of Wastelanders at the beginning of this year 2020 supposed a total resurrection of the work thanks to the long-awaited inclusion of NPC, in addition to many other improvements and additions. Now is the turn of Steel Dawn, or Dawn of Steel, the new free expansion that is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and next-generation consoles. We have played it and below we detail what we thought about this reunion with the Brotherhood of Steel, this time in Appalachia.

Quite an odyssey until reaching the current point

Todd Howard, a director and producer at Bethesda, admitted in an interview a few days ago that their work on Fallout 76 had made them better developers. They know that with their initial launch they disappointed many people, but assures that it is a “positive experience” that in the long run has made them connect more with the community. Composed of both die-hard fans of the Fallout saga as well as newcomers and lovers of the MMORPG genre, it has remained quite faithful to the game despite going through several ups and downs to the point where it is currently.

We are about to say goodbye to a tumultuous 2020 and it is now, with the arrival of Steel Dawn, that the seeds planted earlier this year by the Wastelanders expansion are shown to be bearing fruit. Even so, they must be watered and cared for, since it is a “plant” with great potential but which is still somewhat fragile if it is not given the care and affection it deserves. And, being a product of a legendary role-playing saga like Fallout, it deserves all that attention and constant growth until it can shine with all the force that we expected to see in the beginning.

For starters, it should be noted that the anticipated launch of the expansion occurred a week earlier than originally planned due to a technical issue. The error allowed part of the Xbox community to download the update ahead of time, so Bethesda made the decision to extend this availability to the rest of the players in order to contain a possible global negative reaction.



