Anakin’s reaction to the Sandman from Spider-Man is hysterical in TikTok

Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker reacts to Spider-Man’s battle with the Sandman in a hilarious new TikTok. Both Anakin and Peter Parker/Spider-Man have appeared prominently on screen over the past year. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has become one of the most talked-about films of 2021 thanks to the appearance of all three Spider-Man actors: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Meanwhile, Anakin/Darth Vader is back with Hayden Christensen’s performance of the villain in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Over the years and in various ways, Spider-Man has fought a number of formidable villains. One of the most iconic is the giant Sandman. The Sandman comes from the original comic book that debuted in 1963. Since then, the Sandman has appeared in two Spider-Man films: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 in 2007 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the films, the Sandman is played by actor Thomas Hayden Church.

Spider-Man and Anakin interact in a hysterical TikTok created by Balance of the Force (via polytheimer). In TikTok, both Anakin and Spider-Man (played by the same actor) they discuss the “craziest” villains they’ve ever fought. Anakin has the perfect reaction to Spider-Man’s mention of the Sandman.

Since Anakin quotes a seemingly “flamboyant” villain with Count Dooku, one would expect his imagined reaction to Spider-Man to be unimpressed, given that the name Sandman inherently sounds less threatening. However, Anakin is known to hate sand, calling it “rough, rude and annoying” in a scene from the prequels. For this reason, it is quite logical that he is horrified by the thought of a villain made entirely of sand. While a similar conversation between Anakin and Spider-Man will most likely never happen in movie form, TikTok is a cleverly funny interpretation of a hybrid of Star Wars and Spider-Man.

The future of the Sandman in the Spider-Man universe is unknown. Many were surprised to see that he returned along with other past Spider-Man villains in the movie “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home.” Unlike Venom and the New Goblin, the Sandman peacefully ended his feud with Spider-Man at the end of Spider-Man 3, and he didn’t die, making it unlikely that he would return along with infamous dead villains like the Green Goblin. However, he fought against Spider-Man in the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home”. Like the other villains in No Way Home, it’s unclear what the fate of the Sandman will be when he returns to his universe. If there are more Spider-Man movies, it goes without saying that the Sandman might make another appearance, probably to Anakin’s chagrin.