Anakin’s oldest friend from The Hidden Menace is now fighting against him

Warning: contains spoilers for Darth Vader #24!

Anakin Skywalker’s oldest friend is now fighting against Darth Vader, and the fan-favorite Star Wars character is now firmly fighting on the side of good. The Dark Lord of the Sith is one of the most formidable opponents in the Star Wars galaxy and a frightening being that many do not fully understand; only a select few know that Anakin Skywalker’s face is hidden behind the mask. But in Darth Vader #24, fear of the Empire doesn’t stop the old version of Anakin’s pod racing assistant from fighting against him.

Both Canon and Legends keep Darth Vader’s true identity a closely guarded secret. Vader seems to be nothing more than Emperor Palpatine’s right-hand man and an incredibly powerful Sith Lord; since almost all the Jedi were either dead or in hiding after the Empire was created, Vader was the most public face of both the power of the Force and the use of the lightsaber. This makes those who oppose Vader even more courageous, including Kitster Changchani Banai, who was briefly seen hailing from Anakin’s home in Mos Espa.

In Darth Vader #24, written by the Greek Pak with art by Marco Castiello Kitster, and Wald (a Rodian, also from the first film) lead a small squad of fighters on the planet Gabredor III. Although Kitster and Wald have no idea that Lord Vader is their old friend and fellow slave Anakin Skywalker (since they were slaves too), Vader remembers exactly who they were. In the current continuity, Kitster’s gang is fighting a despotic governor who forcibly summoned his people, and although Darth Vader is willing to help along with old maid Padme and body double Sabe, Kitster remains skeptical.

A recent set of comics has brought to the fore the narratives of many minor characters, especially in the last few issues. Sabe, Kitster, and even the Eyes from Bestun appear in the last few issues, and since the Eyes are a very important (albeit posthumous) character in Skywalker. Sunrise”, this comic connects all three trilogies, combining the characters of the prequel and sequel into one. location. However, Kitster may have more character development in this comic than in The Hidden Menace; He finds himself facing a difficult choice when Darth Vader lands on his planet and offers his “help”, which Kitster cannot refuse.

It is highly likely that Kitster will either fight against his former friend or run away from him without knowing his true identity. If Kitster finds out Anakin’s identity, he will almost certainly die, since almost every imperial officer who discovered that Anakin is Darth Vader was subjected to a lightsaber. Darth Vader has few acquaintances and almost no one whom he can consider a “friend”, but at least he remembers his friends from the distant past, who now remain only a memory.