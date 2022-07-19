Anakin Skywalker questioned the use of lightsabers by the Jedi Order

Warning! Contains a preview of “Star Wars #25”.

As you can see from the new preview of “Star Wars # 25” from Marvel Comics, it turned out that Anakin Skywalker once questioned the use of lightsabers by the Jedi Order. A landmark issue for writer Charles Soul, the new Star Wars comic will include a collection of stories from the entire Skywalker saga, touching on past series written by Soul, set in the Star Wars galaxy. Now in this new preview, Anakin fights his teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi in one of these new stories, wondering why they are armed at all.

In Star Wars # 25, which became the hundredth Star Wars script written by Charles Soul for novels and comics, the legendary writer will reunite with several star artists such as Phil Noto, Ramon Rosanas, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Will Sliney and others. The release itself will consist of 4 different stories, such as “See you Baby” starring Kylo Ren after the events of “The Last Jedi” and “A Eulogy for Snap” starring Poe Dameron and his Black Squadron after “Skywalker. Sunrise”. However, the first two are called “Lesson”, in one of which Anakin and Obi-Wan fight with lightsabers, and in the second Anakin years later as Darth Vader prepares to meet with Emperor Palpatine.

In the first story, a young Anakin is caught between a “Hidden Threat” and a “Clone Attack”, and Obi-Wan’s Padawan questions the Jedi’s use of a lightsaber during training. While the new preview doesn’t reveal the exact reason, it’s most likely due to Anakin’s curiosity about the Jedi Order’s mandate to strengthen and encourage peace above all else. After all, a lightsaber is one of the most powerful and valuable hand tools in the galaxy. In the right (or wrong) hands, they can cause a lot of harm. Although the answer is probably related to the role of the Jedi as defenders of the said world and their status as defenders of the Republic, Obi-Wan’s answer should be quite intriguing. This may show how Kenobi himself feels about this subject. Here are the preview pages and synopsis for the upcoming release:

STAR WARS #25- LESSON / LESSON / SEE YOU IN THE SURROUNDING CHILD / EVOLOGY of the celebration of SNAPA across the Galaxy in honor of the 25th edition of “STAR WARS”! Stories from prequels to sequels, new stories about OBI-WAN and ANAKIN, DARTH VADER, POE DAMERON and KYLO REN are waiting for you. Join Charles Soul and his previous artistic collaborators on this grand celebration!

It will be very interesting to read the second story of the same name with Vader and Palpatine in the main roles. Will the Emperor’s lesson be the exact opposite of Obi-Wan’s? Despite his questioning, Anakin Skywalker really became one of the greatest swordsmen of the Jedi Order. In addition, his transition to the dark side was due to his massacre at the Jedi Temple using the same lightsaber to commit a dark deed. Perhaps this is why Darth Vader mainly uses the Force or his TIE Advanced in the original trilogy, serving the Empire. The only time he constantly uses his red-bladed lightsaber in movies, TV series or comics is when he faces an opponent who also wields a lightsaber.

In any case, the lessons Anakin learns as a Jedi and later as the Sith Lord Darth Vader will undoubtedly be connected when he fights both masters in these new stories. This is a very cool concept in which Charles Soul definitely takes full advantage of this historical problem. The full version of “Star Wars #25” is released on July 20.