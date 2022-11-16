Anais Gallagher And Zoe Kravitz Respond to Criticism of “Children of Nepotism”

Anais Gallagher and Zoe Kravitz have responded to criticism for being called “children of nepotism.”

Gallagher, the daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews, is a photographer and formerly worked as a model. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Anais said it would be “deaf and irresponsible” if she did not recognize the “leg” in life that her upbringing gave her.

“I am very, very, very grateful for the situation that my parents were able to create for me, and I will be grateful until I die,” she explained. “Whether it’s the opportunity to go to university or get a job, I’m incredibly grateful for everything they’ve given me.”

Further, Anais said that, in her opinion, employers should be pressured to hire people from different walks of life, and not criticism of “children of nepotism”.

She added: “There is an excuse for hiring children out of nepotism. I think it’s not justified to attack someone personally, or that they are hard workers themselves, because you never really know anyone. In fact, I don’t think it’s good to judge someone you don’t know and treat them condescendingly.

“But I really think there should be a push to hire people who are incredibly worthy and they may not come from the past when they have all the contacts.”

Kravitz, who, like her father Lenny Kravitz, is a musician, is also an actress, as is her mother Lisa Bonet, and starred in the recent Batman movie and the television series High Fidelity.

Despite the fact that she admitted “deep uncertainty” that her success as an actress is perceived less because of her parents, she defended herself as an “invincible child.”

“It’s perfectly normal for people to run a family business,” Kravitz told GQ. “This is literally where the surnames came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, for example, the Black family.

Gallagher and Kravitz’s comments came after “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow recently reacted to being called a “child of nepotism.”

The 24-year-old actress, who played Lexi Howard in the popular HBO series, is the eldest daughter of film director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. She has appeared in a number of her father’s films, making her screen debut in his 2007 romantic comedy A Little Pregnant.