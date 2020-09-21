Anahí “N” is arrested for murder of a minor

Investigative police detained a couple who murdered a minor in the municipality of Benito Juárez known as Cancún, in the state of Quintana Roo in Mexico.

According to the investigations, the defendants tried to hide their crime, arguing that the victim had ingested poison and that was what cost her her life.

The Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo reported that agents attached to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Femicide captured Marco “N” and Anahí “N” for the crime of femicide to the detriment of a minor victim whose Identity was not revealed, this, compliance with an arrest warrant issued by a control judge, was reported in a statement.

According to information provided, on September 16, the detainees reported to the emergency services of the municipality of Benito Juárez about the severity of the minor’s illness, for which they asked the doctor for help but when the paramedics arrived, the minor no longer had vital signs.

When the authorities began the investigations, the defendants declared that the girl had accidentally ingested poison and although it was found that the minor had various injuries, which they argued were the result of a motorcycle accident that she had suffered days before.

Despite this, the necropsy carried out on the victim showed that the minor did not die of poisoning, but rather showed signs of physical violence, for which the authorities carried out a more in-depth investigation and it was confirmed that the minor was a victim of child abuse. Even before his death, it was heard that he complained, a situation that, according to witnesses, was daily.

With said evidence, they were able to impute the crime against Anahí “N” and Marco “N” for the murder of the minor.



