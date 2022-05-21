Anadolu Efes became champion after beating Real Madrid 58-57

Anadolu Efes won the Euroleague championship by beating Real Madrid 58-57 in the final.

Anadolu Efes shared their trump card with Real Madrid in the Euroleague final.

Anadolu Efes won the match 58-57 and won the Euroleague championship for the second time in a row.

While the first quarter of the fight was passed with the superiority of Real Madrid 15-14, the Madrid team was ahead 34-29.

Reduced the gap in the third quarter, Anadolu Efes played well in the last section and left the field with victory.

SECOND VICTORY IN A CONSEQUENTIAL

Anadolu Efes became the third team to win the Euroleague championship two years in a row. Olympiacos and Maccabi have achieved this before.

ONE MORE VICTORY FROM ATAMAN

Ergin Ataman became the second head coach to win the Euroleague for the second time in a row.