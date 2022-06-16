Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe in the first teaser of the movie “Blonde” from Netflix

“Blonde”, a biopic about Marilyn Monroe, has released the first official teaser. The film will be released on Netflix at the end of September, and in it Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe. The newly released teaser was accompanied by a set of frames released by the streaming platform, which allow for a more detailed look at de Armas’ performance.

The Netflix movie was written and directed by Andrew Dominick, who previously wrote and directed Brad Pitt’s “Kill Them Softly” in 2012. This film was based on George W. Higgins’ novel The Kogan Trade. Dominique’s “Blonde” will continue his trend of adapting novels and exploring human emotions. “Blonde” is inspired by the 2000 bestseller of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Pitt will produce the film.

The “Blonde” teaser begins with de Armas sitting in front of the dressing table and praying for someone to arrive. Allan “Whitey” Snyder (Toby Hass), Monroe’s makeup artist, assures her that they will be there, and she bursts into laughter. The Netflix teaser also gives brief details about de Armas in the series “Blonde” at different stages of Monroe’s career. Each frame puts Monroe in the spotlight and is intended to show the personal damage inflicted by Monroe. The film also focuses on Norma Jean Mortensen, Monroe’s personality before she became a mass star. “We wanted to tell the human side of her story,” de Armas said of the creation of “Blonde.” “Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but she also made Norma the most invisible.”

The release of the first Blonde teaser was joined by four frames with de Armas as an icon. The footage, along with the teaser, includes some of Monroe’s most iconic images. The teaser includes a look at de Armas in the infamous white dress with a strap around her neck that Monroe wore in the 1955 film The Itch of the Seventh Year. The footage documents other infamous shots from Monroe’s career, including photo shoots, candid photos and the pink satin dress she wore in the movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” de Armas noted that every scene of “Blonde” is inspired by a photo that she, Dominic and the other participants in the film will be poring over, and it shows.

In addition to scrutinizing these details, de Armas spent almost three hours on hair and makeup before each shooting day to improve Monroe’s appearance. In the released teaser and footage, only de Armas and Gus are seen. However, the supporting cast of “Blonde” will play other characters from Monroe’s life. Adrian Brody will play playwright Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale will play New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio, Casper Phillipson will play President John F. Kennedy, and Julianne Nicholson will play Monroe’s mother.

The rating of the Blonde NC-17 caught some by surprise, although the angle at which Dominic fights with Monroe allows it to be done. The study of Monroe’s problems as Marilyn and Norma, the traumas and abuse she experienced as a child, Hollywood’s attitude towards her, the power that comes when she is in the spotlight, as well as her personality as a sex symbol in the 50s and 60s, certainly deserves a film rating.

The release of “Blonde” is scheduled for September 23, 2022 on Netflix.