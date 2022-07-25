Ana De Armas shared footage of tricks with a Gray Man, and now I’m even more excited about her spin-off “John Wick”

A lot of attention in the new Netflix movie “The Gray Man” was paid to directors Joe and Anthony Russo or the main characters Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. So it can be easy not to even realize that the great Ana de Armas is also starring in the film. After her thrilling turn in “No Time to Die,” de Armas returns to incredible action, and based on these behind-the-scenes clips, we’re ready for her to take center stage in John Wick’s spin-off “Ballerina.”

Ana de Armas recently showed that she can stand up for herself with guys when it comes to action movies. The actress herself showed off some of her training for the “Gray Man” in an Instagram post, where she thanked the team for all their work in preparing her for filming. She also says that she really liked it. Scroll through the gallery below to see not only images of de Armas on set, but also several different videos showing her workouts.

For action movie fans or fans of Ana de Armas, this is just an appetizer, because the main dish is that de Armas got the lead role in “Ballerina,” a spinoff of the “John Wick” franchise. And, given how seriously the main series takes action, the spin-off will have to overcome a high bar. But this actress seems more than capable of fixing it. It was previously reported that underworld director Len Wiseman will direct the film, and despite the fact that it was three years ago, it seems that this is still the case.

The John Wick spin-off has been around for almost as long as the franchise itself. The script of “Ballerina” was sold back in 2017, shortly after the release of “John Wick: Chapter 2”, for a long time the film seemed to be in development hell. Although this could partly be due to the fact that the plot was quite closely related to the events of the third film.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” brought several new elements to the underground world of murderers, but one of them was the school where the character played by Anjelica Huston taught. Known simply as the Principal, she taught at the school of ballerinas who actually learned to dance, but were also well-trained killers. The new spin-off will apparently follow a member of this school.

We’ve seen a lot of clips over the years of Keanu Reeves going through significant training to prepare for several John Wick films over the years, and watching Ana de Armas in these Grey Man clips, you can just feel what a ballerina training is like. it will be similar.

During the recent Comic-Con in San Diego, we saw “John Wick: Chapter 4” for the first time, as well as the fact that we know that “John Wick: Chapter 5” is already out, and “Ballerina”, fans of this franchise will get so much more. action to enjoy for the next few years.