Ana de Armas says the increased attention to Ben Affleck’s novel “is one of the reasons” why she “left” Los Angeles: it was “too much”

Step away from the spotlight? Ana de Armas told why she needed a break from Los Angeles after meeting Ben Affleck.

The 34-year-old blonde actress spoke candidly to Elle magazine in her cover story in August 2022, admitting that she felt “anxious” because of the increased attention to her relationship with the 49-year-old director of Argo. “It’s become too much.” de Armas said. “There is no way out. There is no way out.”

A loud novel “confirmed” the star of “Get Knives” that the city on the west coast is “not the place” for her. “This is one of the reasons why I left Los Angeles… It’s always a feeling of something that you don’t have, something is missing,” she added. “This is the city that makes you worry.”

Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller “Deep Waters,” which hit Hulu earlier this year after delays related to the coronavirus. The duo sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together abroad in Cuba in March 2020, shortly before Us Weekly published news of their relationship. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, colleagues sat together in California and were seen walking their dogs several times.

“Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how wonderful she is,” a source told us in April 2020. — Ana’s friends constantly tell her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool and funny. They are so happy for her.”

Almost a year after their whirlwind romance, Us confirmed that the actors had broken up. “Ben and Ana were so close to each other,” an insider revealed in January 2021. “They have their own problems, but they still want to stay on good terms and maintain friendship.”

The couple hoped to “still maintain some kind of friendship” after their “friendly” breakup, a source told us, adding that the Cuban native “was the one who canceled everything.”

Three months later, Affleck was spotted flirting with Jennifer Lopez after her breakup with fiance Alex Rodriguez. The star of “Disappeared” and the 52-year-old singer revived their romance after a first date in the early 2000s. Earlier this year, Lopez announced that she and the Oscar winner are engaged for the second time.

“On Saturday evening, while in my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in her newsletter “On the JLo” in April. “I was caught off guard and just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time. …There was nothing special about it, but it was the most romantic thing I could ever imagine… just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very happy people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The “Jenny from the Block” artist has twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Serafina, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

For her part, de Armas was focused on her career, which took off even more after the release of the film “No Time to Die” in 2021. “I’m very lucky,” she told Elle. “The truth is that I never thought I would become an action actor. It wasn’t mine. You have to be careful because that’s not what I want to focus on. To be honest, this is not the place where I am most comfortable, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.”

Her next project is the action movie “Grey Man”, which also starred Ryan Gosling and less often Jean Page. “I was very happy to see that they didn’t rush this relationship,” she said of her colleagues. “Whatever happens in the future, I do not know… but I was happy that all the attention was focused on the mission.”