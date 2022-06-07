Ana de Armas saves Ryan Gosling from Chris Evans in the “Grey Man” video

Ana de Armas steps into the action in the new Grey Man clip, saving Ryan Gosling from antagonist Chris Evans. Based on the novels of the same name by Mark Greaney, Gosling plays a titled CIA operative who reveals the agency’s dark secrets, resulting in a target on his back. A worldwide hunt for the Gray Man begins, as a psychopath, former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen, goes in pursuit of him at all costs, demanding that Gosling’s character turn to his handler Donald Fitzroy and agent Dani Miranda for help.

Along with Gosling, the cast of “Grey Man” includes Chris Evans as Lloyd, Billy Bob Thornton as Fitzroy, Ana de Armas as Dani, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Reg-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfrey Woodard, Michael Gandolfini and DeObia Oparei. The director’s duo “Avengers: Finale” Anthony and Joe Russo are directing an action thriller, the script of which Joe co-wrote with other Marvel Cinematic Universe graduates Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely. Almost a year after the completion of production, “The Grey Man” is preparing to be released on Netflix this summer.

A little more than a month is left before its appearance, and Netflix has released a new clip “Gray Man” as part of the celebration of Computer Fan Week. The video shows how Gosling’s protagonist and Evans’ villain Lloyd engage in close combat, and Ana de Armas’ Dani saves the first one at the very last moment. Watch the exciting clip below:

The role of Ana de Armas in the tranquilizer thriller is shown only in the clip “The Gray Man”, but it marks an exciting step forward for the nominee for the Golden Globe in the genre of action. After her breakthrough work in Blade Runner 2049, in which she starred with her partner in the film “Gray Man” Ryan Gosling, and “Get Knives”, de Armas demonstrated her fighting skills by playing the role of CIA agent Paloma in “It’s Not Time to Die”. Although many were disappointed with her minimal role in the James Bond film, de Armas received rave reviews for her playful acting and performing her own tricks in the film, engaging in brutal hand-to-hand combat with many enemies.

De Armas is preparing to continue his trend in the action genre with John Wick’s spin-off “Ballerina,” which is reportedly scheduled to begin filming this summer. With Netflix, Russo and Gosling hope that the Grey Man will help launch a new franchise, and if de Armas’ character survives the upcoming film, she will be able to continue her action series with any possible sequels. Only time will tell what will happen to de Armas’ character when “The Grey Man” appears on Netflix on July 22.