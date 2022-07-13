Ana de Armas refuses the label of an action star after the role of “It’s not time to die”

The star of “No Time to Die” and “Grey Man” Ana de Armas does not want to be called an action actress. The rising star participated in a variety of projects before her breakthrough role in Ryan Johnson’s detective film “Get Knives” in 2019. Her career began in Spanish-language series such as El internado and Hispania, la leyenda, before she moved on to English roles in films such as Todd Phillips’ drama “War Dogs” with John Hill and Miles Teller and Eli Roth’s thriller “Knock Knock” with Keanu Reeves. Although “Get the Knives” drew the most attention to her and earned her a Golden Globe nomination, she also starred as a hologram with artificial intelligence Joy in “Blade Runner 2049.”

Although most of her previous projects seemed completely different from each other, de Armas appears in an increasing number of action films in the three years since her performance in “Get Knives”. She made a huge impression during a brief appearance in the recent Bond film “No Time to Die” as a green but enthusiastic Paloma, a role that coincides with her participation in the upcoming Netflix action movie “The Gray Man” by the Russo brothers, which premieres on Netflix on July 22. She was also cast in John Wick’s upcoming spin-off “Ballerina,” playing a character coined by Unity Phelan in “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.”

Related: Ana De Armas’ spin-off “Ballerina” Can Beat John Wick 4 and 5

de Armas was recently featured in a profile for Elle discussing her role in The Grey Man. During the conversation, she expressed concern that with all her recent roles in action films, she might begin to be classified as an action performer. She never intended to put such a label on herself, and she doesn’t want this role to occupy the rest of her career because “it’s not the place where I’m most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous.” .” Read her full quote below:

To tell the truth, I never thought I would become an action actor. It wasn’t mine. You have to be careful because that’s not what I want to focus on. To be honest, this is not the place where I am most comfortable, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.

It’s true that if she wants to pursue her career (which may well include winning an Oscar), she’ll probably have to diversify her roles beyond the action genre. Fortunately, de Armas has already done a great job in this regard — the actress earned early praise from colleagues for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix movie “Blonde.” However, action movies quite often turn into franchise roles, and this could potentially deter de Armas from exploring other roles, which she seems inclined to.

Given the fact that her two biggest projects after “Get Knives”, “It’s Not Time to Die” and “The Gray Man”, were action films, de Armas will have to make some very balanced decisions to avoid the label of the action genre. Her buzzing upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie, “Blonde,” could help her shift the focus of her career if it succeeds. However, adult drama has recently found less space in theaters, so it can be difficult to find a place where its performance style really fits.