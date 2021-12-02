Ana Cheri Is Promoting Her Brand With Her Gorgeous Physique

Model Ana Cheri is a master at posing to captivate the 12.5 million people who follow her on Instagram. Ana was back at work on Wednesday and shared a series of dazzling images to impress her fans. She had a desire to promote her brand when she shared her stunning photos.

The 34-year-old actress completed her perfect physique with outfits from her own brand, Cherí Fit. She showcased the quality of her products in the close-up photo. In addition, the stunning brunette took the breath of her fans by putting her awe-inspiring glow on full screen in the post.

Cheri used the caption to reveal all it took to give her the flawless-looking face documented. In doing so, she listed everything from products used for her lips, lashes, and rosy cheeks to makeup artists who put it all together.

She also didn’t forget to tag her own brand, Cherí Fit, she. Cheri‘s photo got thousands of likes in less than an hour. Moreover, she filled the comment section with countless comments. The description of her main photo reads ‘Talk to yourself like someone you love 🤍 Hope you are all having a beautiful day take a second and say something nice to yourself right now.

@cheri_fit all day every day. This Butter Cream color from the Butter collection has been my favorite outfit this season. So soft and comfy 🤍🙌🏽 CheriFit.com’ wrote she.

A supporter wrote, “Can I hug you?🥺🥺🥺✨✨✨🎀🎀🎀🎀❤️❤️❤️❤️”. “What an impressive photo.”

A second fan said, “I love your outfit it looks absolutely adorable it just as adorable as you ❤️❤️🔥🙌🏻.”

“OMG,” a third follower raved. “You are very impressive .”

Cheri looked directly into the camera lens with her bright brown eyes glinting in the light. She posed with a grin with her full, glossy lips radiating pure confidence and rare charm.