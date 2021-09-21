Ana: Ana De La Reguera Series Is Renewed For Two More Seasons

Ana: You know that strange feeling we feel when we see an adult playing a teenager? Ana, available in Brazil through Amazon Prime Video, plays with just that — and the formula worked. The series has just been renewed for seasons 2 and 3.

The comedy of the same name was created, produced, written and starred by Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera and is about an actress who, well, is no longer a girl — and trying to find her place in the world and in Hollywood when she is in her late thirties. The author herself struggled to fit into the American entertainment industry because she was considered “little Latino”.

“I am very happy to continue sharing this story and that the public received it as we expected,” de la Reguera said in a statement from the producer. “The next two seasons will be so much fun! Thanks to ViacomCBS, Amazon Prime Video and Pantaya for all their trust since the beginning of this project. They allowed me to grow a lot as a creator and I will be infinitely grateful to them,” said the actress.

Ana de la Reguera is known in the United States and around the world for her various roles in Hollywood films such as Nacho Libre, in which she stars opposite Jack Black, Um Drink no Inferno and for her participation in the series Narcos.

In the second season of Ana, the character will try to keep her sanity while living with her mother in Los Angeles and starring in a TV series of bad sitcoms from the 90s. In the third part of the series, Ana must rebuild her life and regain her credibility as an actress .

Ana’s upcoming seasons will be broadcast exclusively on the Pantaya streaming platform in the US and Puerto Rico, and on Amazon Prime Video around the world.

Ana was nominated for the GLAAD Award for Best Television Series with a Script in Spanish and the series hitches a ride on such hits as Fleabag — another Amazon original produced, starring, directed and starring a woman, the award-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge — and I May Destroy You, from HBO, starring and directed by Michaela Coel.