An unforgettable scene with a glass bow, which Rian Johnson almost cut out until he watched the film with a test audience

The world’s greatest detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back on the case in Ryan Johnson’s sequel “The Glass Bow,” which takes place on the private island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) when he invites a group of friends he called “The Destroyers” on vacation. Over the weekend, Bron stages a “murder mystery” that his friends must solve. But the real crimes take place because the people in the group have deadly secrets that need to be protected.

Despite all the tension that surrounds the action in The Glass Bow, there is one scene in which the audience writhes on chairs and screams in agony, fearing what might happen. I mean the moment when the heroine Janelle Monae is lying on her back after being shot, and a drop of hot sauce (which she uses as fake blood) drips into her open nostril… not quite dead. It’s a delightfully playful sequence that plays in public like an instrument.

Ryan Johnson came to the CinemaBlend ReelBlend podcast to discuss Glass Onion in a spoiler-free conversation. I’ve included the full conversation at the bottom of this story. But during the conversation, I mentioned the sequence of hot sauces in which Johnson told:

I almost cut this piece out! Fortunately, I left it. Because I thought, “Ah, I don’t know, this is…” And luckily I left it for our first test run. And when I heard the public’s reaction to that, I thought, “Oh, good. I won’t shorten it (laughs).”

By the time this moment comes, the audience catches the main twist of the film, so the character of Janelle Monae has to come up with a trick to continue fooling other characters from the “Glass Bow”. It’s something as simple as hot sauce, but if it gets into Mona’s nose, her reaction could expose her deception. Naturally, Jeremy Renner’s hot sauce was not actually used in the scene (and there is no such product). So when we asked Ryan Johnson about filming this moment, he said ReelBlend:

It requires a very subtle acting. And also, when we were shooting, it was very theoretical to describe the actor: “Okay, it’s happening, now do this little thing.” Okay, now wait. Now do this little thing. And that’s what happened…”Do you know what I mean? It was almost like talking to them while playing against a computer graphics character or something. So that was it—thank them, all their credit for doing it. It’s always so much fun. Even now, when I’ve watched the movie a bunch of times, I still slip into the back of the theater when we’re doing Q&A, and try to get there early to listen to this scene. Because it’s really fun to hear how the audience is enjoying this moment.

“Glass Bow” is a film for the audience. Go out and watch at the cinema while there’s still time. If for some reason you miss it at the multiplex, Detective Murder, which we gave 5 stars, will be broadcast on Netflix in December. Avoid all spoilers and enjoy the ride!