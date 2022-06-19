An outstanding athlete is working to help Britney Griner get free

While the drive to bring home WNBA star Britney Griner continues, one boxing legend is reportedly actively working to bring home center Phoenix Mercury.

According to TMZ, Roy Jones Jr., who has U.S. and Russian citizenship, is working behind the scenes to free Griner from her lengthy detention in a foreign country.

He even went so far as to say that he himself would go to Moscow to escort the seven-time participant of the All-Star Match home.

“Would I put my life on the line, would I risk going to Russia for a prisoner exchange? Yes, I would,” said the boxer from the Hall of Fame. “Because if [Britney] was my daughter, I would want someone to do the same for me.”

Britney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia for almost four months. According to her agent, she didn’t even get a call.

Griner was taken into custody by the authorities at the airport allegedly for trying to import drugs (hashish oil) into the country.

The U.S. State Department has already classified her situation as “wrongful detention,” and a decision has been made across the country for Griner to return to America safely.

