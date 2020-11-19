An Open Letter Saying The Company ‘Risked Their Lives’

The moderator team, which controls content on Facebook, shared an open letter saying the company was putting their lives and their family members at risk by asking them to come to the office.

A group of moderators working on Facebook published a collective open letter on Wednesday. In the letter published, the moderators said that the giant social media company “wanted them to risk their lives”, and that their family relatives were also at risk. The letter allegedly asked moderators to return to work in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Moderators who examined the content on Facebook’s social media platforms stated that they could be exposed to going to the office by taking a doctor’s note in their open letter, but employees with high-risk family members did not have this opportunity.

Facebook employees, who said “More than one Covid-19 incident occurred in several offices” in the letter, said in the text they published, “We want employees, Facebook managers and company managers such as Accenture and CPL to take urgent steps to protect us and value our work. We were rejected. We are publishing this letter as we have no other choice left. ” statements took place.

“Facebook’s artificial intelligence is insufficient”

According to the writers of the letter, the reason Facebook forces moderators to return to the office is because the company’s AI-based moderation system has been years away from really useful. In the letter, it was also stated that Facebook does not provide mental health services to its moderators, who have to see countless harmful content from child abuse to uncensored violence every day.

In their open letter, the moderators demand risk payment, more flexible working opportunity and access to mental health services from Facebook and companies that employ subcontractors for Facebook.

Statement came from Facebook spokesperson

After the publication of this letter, a statement came from a Facebook spokesperson. “We appreciate the valuable work done by the moderators, and with that we prioritize their health and safety,” said the spokesperson to dispute some of the allegations in the letter. It will continue to work throughout the epidemic. ” “They all have access to healthcare and welfare resources from day one. Facebook also pays attention to healthcare guidance to keep facilities safe in any in-office work.” used the expressions.

So, what do you think about the open letter submitted by Facebook employees and the statement from Facebook after this letter? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



