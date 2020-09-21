An old man, new victim of another attack in the Miami Metro

The population believes that new security protocols should be implemented to avoid cases like these. In recent days there have been at least four

The city of Miami is concerned about the insecurity problems that exist in public transportation. Last week, the brutal beating that a Colombian woman received while traveling alone on the Metromover was revealed.

It has not been an isolated case since, at least, there were 2 other attacks that same day. Most worryingly, there was another beating on Sunday, this time against a 74-year-old man.

The man was on his way to work Sunday morning when he was beaten. Eduardo Fernández, the victim, was brutally attacked after boarding the Metromover at the Government Center station.

His son Christian, who has made the case known to the media, explained that his father managed to get off the wagon and walk about 2 blocks before he passed out. Witnesses were able to call rescue services who transferred him to the Ryder Trauma Center.

According to the medical report, Fernández has several broken bones and internal bleeding, which required surgery. His son, according to medical prognoses, believe that the victim will spend several weeks in hospital.



