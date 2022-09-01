An NFL player had an accident at home in the kitchen, out of 4 games – what is trending in the sports world today

The Arizona Cardinals will be without defenseman Antonio Hamilton next month.

According to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network, Hamilton is listed on the reserve/non-football injury list after an accident in the kitchen at his home.

Hamilton played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season. In total, he made 38 selections of the ball (31 solo) and four protected passes.

Prior to that, he played one season for the Kansas City Chiefs, two for the New York Giants and two for the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

He appeared in 74 games and collected 88 total tackles (71 solo) and nine passes defended.

Hamilton will have to be a little more careful in the kitchen next time he cooks.