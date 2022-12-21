An Insider Says Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are “Spending Some Time Together” During His Festive Christmas Tree Adventure

Being a celebrity is a complicated thing. While this offers amazing opportunities, it also has drawbacks — for example, turning personal life into the public domain. One former celebrity couple that fans were crazy about was Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, including their family unit with her ex Lenny Kravitz. While they broke up two months ago, an insider says Momoa and Bonet are “spending some time together” amid his recent Christmas tree adventure.

Both during their relationship and after their breakup, fans were surprised at how much love and respect Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared. There were even rumors that they were back together, but they were refuted. However, the public turned heads when the Aquaman actor was spotted buying a Christmas tree and delivering it to Bonet. According to an unnamed source who spoke to People, they actually spend time together as friends. As they put it,

They’re friends. They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is smart and often did things around the house when they lived together.

How sweet is it? Although we’ve seen countless messy Hollywood breakups, it looks like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have taken the path of conscious separation that Gwyneth Paltrow made famous. It is reported that in addition to the fact that they are raising their two children together, celebrities can enjoy each other’s company as friends. Not many of us could do this with an ex-partner.

An anonymous source, who is apparently close to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bone, also claims that the See actor regularly helps around the house he shared with his ex. Moreover, they are reportedly going to spend the upcoming holidays together as a family. In addition to being a great example for both their kids and the public, Smart Money says this latest update will have some fans crossing their fingers in anticipation of a romantic reunion.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet started dating back in 2005, they had two children. They eventually got married in 2017, resulting in Zoey Kravitz becoming his stepdaughter. Despite their final breakup, he seems to have remained close with the Batman actress. Obviously, there is a lot of love between all the participants.

Of course, part of the reason the public has become so obsessed with Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s relationship is because of the close bond he shared with famous ex-Bonet Lenny Kravitz. In addition to being the most attractive family in the world together, fans admired how Kravitz and Momoa were able to form their own close family ties. And, probably, they will spend the upcoming holidays together.

Jason Momoa will return to the DCEU in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 25, 2023. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2023 to plan your trips to the cinema. Smart Money says the Kravitz family/Bonet/Momoa will continue to make headlines for the foreseeable future.