An Important Sign of the Existence of Life on Venus

Scientists from the Royal Astronomical Society have discovered a molecule known as the trace of life on the planet Venus. The “phosphine” molecule, which is said to be found in the planet’s atmosphere, has been explained as the most concrete evidence before the discovery of a possible life.

It has been said for many years that Venus, the second closest planet to the Sun before Earth, had oceans and rivers just like Earth 4.2 billion years ago. However, this has not been scientifically proven. Indeed, scientists from the Royal Astronomical Society have found important evidence of life on Venus.

According to the latest observations made by astronomers working at many important universities such as Manchester, Cornell and MIT, a molecule called “phosphine” was discovered in the Venus atmosphere. Previous research has shown that the phosphine molecule cannot be found in any non-life environment.

The fostin molecule produced by bacteria on Earth was also discovered on Venus:

The phosphine molecule is a molecule described by scientists as the “footprint” or “fingerprint” of life. The discovery of phosphine, which can only occur in microbiological environments, in the Venusian atmosphere is put forward as concrete evidence for the existence of microbiological life in the clouds of the planet.

According to the statements of scientists from the Royal Astronomical Society, a vehicle should be sent to Venus for more evidence, samples taken from the atmosphere should be examined on Earth. The article on discovery published today in Nature magazine may change the course of future research on Venus.

For the discovery in question, scientists used ALMA in Chile’s Atamaca Desert and James Clark Maxwell in Hawaii.

What is “phosphine” in Venus’s atmosphere?

Phosphine, one of the substances associated with biological elements, is actually a gas of molecules with the same name (at least it exists as a gas under normal conditions on Earth). Boiling at -87 degrees and freezing at -133 degrees, phosphine gas is completely colorless and smells like fish or garlic.

According to the Evolution Tree report, inhaling even small amounts of phosphine can have fatal consequences for humans. Phosphine gas, which is produced by bacteria as a result of the decomposition (decay) of organic structures in the body of living things in an oxygen-free environment, can also be produced in a laboratory environment.

To produce phosphine, bacteria absorb phosphate minerals, add hydrogen, and phosphine molecules emerge. There is no oxygen in Venus’s atmosphere. So phosphine gas in the planet’s atmosphere is likely to come from some type of microbe. If it doesn’t come from a microbe, it could be a hitherto undiscovered source of phosphine on the planet.

What will happen next?

Scientists have said that only a spacecraft to continue this discovery should be sent to Venus. It is not yet clear which space agency or company will ship the vehicle in question. However, the discovery made could change the course of space exploration.

Brief information about Venus:

The second closest planet to the Sun,

Second planet with an atmosphere in the Solar System,

The hottest planet in the Solar System,

Like the twin brother of the world with its size and weight,

One year is equal to 224.7 Earth days,

1 day is longer than 1 year: It takes longer to complete 1 round around itself than its return around the Sun,

The only planet rotating clockwise around the sun,

Atmospheric pressure is equal to the pressure of 1 km deep in the world’s seas,

It is the second brightest object in the sky after the moon.

It has no satellite of its own,

It is thought to have oceans, continents and life 4.2 billion years ago.

According to the latest discovery, there is a phosphine molecule in its atmosphere, known as a sign of life.



