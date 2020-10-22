An expected feature is coming to YouTube for years

There are some features that are delayed to arrive despite the heavy demand of users. There are many features expected for YouTube, users express their requests both in forums and community pages. The resolution preference feature, which YouTube users have been waiting for a long time, has finally been released in beta.

YouTube brings resolution preference feature

When you go to YouTube and start watching a video, the resolution of the video is determined according to your internet connection. Although you can manually change the resolution, it can be annoying to adjust this setting every time. While video streaming platforms such as Netflix allow fixing the resolution, it was a drawback that YouTube did not. Users must have heard that this feature has been added to the beta version of the YouTube mobile app.

You can see how the newly added menu looks from the image above. The options in the menu are: automatic, high quality, data saving and advanced. If you choose the advanced setting, you can choose a resolution from 144p to 1080p. The resolution you chose will remain the same unless you change it.

To experience the resolution preference feature, you must sign up for the YouTube beta program. If you do not want to be a beta user, you have to wait for this feature to be released publicly. This means waiting a few days or a few weeks.

Do you find this feature necessary?



