An expected delay on Netflix because of Henry Cavill?

Bad news for The Witcher fans! Season 2 will be released on Netflix with a bit of a delay due to actor Henry Cavill …

The Witcher season 2, so it’s not for now!

Covid demands, the series are late! Netflix is ​​no exception to the rule and has had to postpone many shoots including season 2 of The Witcher!

In the meantime, fans are getting impatient! Indeed, they can not wait to find Geralt de Riv (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) on their screens …

Except today, Netflix just announced another delay! Indeed, they had to put on pause the shooting of season 2 for the second time …

THE WITCHER: HENRY CAVILL INJURIES AND FORCE NETFLIX TO PAUSE THE SHOOTING

The bad news has been communicated today by The Sun! Netflix has to postpone filming The Witcher because of Henry Cavill.

The reason ? The actor suffered a minor accident, injuring his leg in a risky scene over six meters high.

A source present on the set then tells us: “He suddenly stopped because of the pain. It’s hard to tell at the time if something hit her leg or if it was some kind of hamstring or muscle injury. ”

Result? Henry Cavill is therefore forced to rest before resuming filming… “It’s not a big deal but it slows down the schedule because it can’t work properly. He has to wear heavy armor in the scenes and he just can’t do it with his leg injury. ”

Once again on stand-by, The Witcher will not be released immediately… To be continued!



