An Essay Proving That The Same Wi-Fi Network Can Be Displayed With Different Name On Different Devices

The experiment on a router’s SSID shows that the same Wi-Fi network may appear with different names on different devices. The reason for this is that the special characters used in the SSID of Wi-Fi have different software different equivalents.

The author of the website called Hamptonmoore.com gave up the SSID of the Wi-Fi 6 supported Fios Home Router, instead of creating it from standard text characters, with a special character index you can see in the image below.

This was an interesting experiment because the 802.11 Section 6.3.11.2.2 published in 2012 accepts a maximum of 32 octets, and the special character that it chose for the SSID had a length of 36 octets.

36-octet special character set as Wi-Fi name

Since the router cannot specify a 36-octet character as an SSID, the particular character will be a \ xcc \ xb6 \ xcc \ x81 \ xcc \ x93 \ xcc \ xbf \ xcc \ x88 \ xcc \ x9b \ xcc \ x9b \ xcd \ x90 \ xcd \ x98 Converted from \ xcd \ x86 \ xcc \ x90 \ xcd \ x9d \ xcc \ x87 \ xcc \ x92 \ xcc \ x91 \ xcd to 97ccb6cc81cc93ccbfcc88cc9bcc9bcd90cd98cd86cc90cd9dcc87cc92cc91cd. After determining this interesting SSID, the author checked how the devices would ‘see’ the Router.

After checking why determining an SSID with special characters for the router is a ‘risky’ choice. Because almost all devices saw the Router with a different name. The devices that showed the router’s name as it should be were the Amazon Firestick with a Samsung Galaxy S8 running only Android 9.



