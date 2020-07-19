An end and a beginning of the year collapsed by the open worlds

In a matter of a few months, several of the most anticipated titles will be released, but many of them are daunting.Launching a video game is synonymous with strategy, putting the pieces in the right place and developing an effective campaign that attracts media attention.

Every year, hundreds and hundreds of products go on sale, so companies must correctly position them on the calendar. The problem is that there are hardly any gaps, not even at the times of the year in which relief situations traditionally occurred (for example, the summer months). 2020 has been unveiled as an important year, the one chosen by Sony and Microsoft to commercialize PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And in that context of transition, I take a look at what is to come and I find it hard not to feel some vertigo.

September and October are usually the months reserved for sports video games; also for the Call of Duty on duty. So far, nothing out of the ordinary. What happens is that between the end of 2020 and the beginning of next year, the stars have aligned so that three of Ubisoft’s great video games transport us to locations as different as vast. Watch Dogs Legion, which will be the first to be published (October 29), is set in a technology-dominated London. Next, it’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s turn (November 17), another huge world that tackles England’s past with a story set in the 9th century. After leaving Eivor and his Viking clan with their fight for survival, the next from the French company is Far Cry 6, on sale on February 18. This time, on a fictional island inspired by Cuba … also an open world.

In between, very close to Ubisoft games, is one of the most anticipated productions in recent years. This is Cyberpunk 2077, which after several delays, will share its dystopian vision on November 19. Just two days after the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! And Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Indeed, the star game of PlayStation 5 in its debut will also be around those dates. With such a tight schedule, it is hard to believe that the sales of any of them will not suffer. My concern, even so, is more oriented to a feeling that I think many of us share: that of wanting to be up to date with everything that comes out.

There is a need for immediacy that enters the body like a sybiline snake. It runs through the arteries until it reaches the brain, from where it whispers its messages. In addition, he uses social networks to amplify his voice, which transmits a pounding speech. Suddenly, the entire Twitter timeline appears with photos of his new game. For a full week, no one talks about anything else. Then, gradually, the topic of conversation is extinguished and begins to focus on the next video game. Thus, ad infinitum.

In the consumer society, campaigns are designed so that people are eager to buy, although in the case of video games, that usually causes the syndrome of the full shelf. Those who want to be up to date with all this, are hardly going to get it. At least, that’s going to happen to me. I don’t think I will be able to play two or three open world video games at once, especially when time is tight and the wheel keeps spinning. But that need is fed by another of the perverse points of social networks, or rather, by some people, those who are dedicated to ruining the experience of others. Gutting is one of the factors that drives players to buy launch products.

I imagine myself in the ocean, under the foamy layers of the waves. The current carries me down, as if grabbing my feet tightly. And although I try to arm, I find it difficult to go outside, because I am not free of my prey. The lungs desperately seek air, they struggle in their fight against the waters, which threaten to invade the place reserved for air. It is precisely oxygen that is lacking in this year’s calendar. Perhaps it would have been more interesting if any of the games planned for this period were delayed a few months; Or maybe there is no way to fit so much top-notch product. The paradox is that this period is going to be constrained between so much open world, that so much openness, leaves us locked up.



