An Emulator Patent That Can Run Sony’s PS1, PS2 and PS3 Games Revealed

An emulator patent has emerged where Sony will give PlayStation 5 players the opportunity to play PS1, PS2 and PS3 games, albeit through the cloud. The patent shows a system that allows players to try, save and share games.

Twitter user Renka_schedule recently revealed a new Sony patent. The patent demonstrates a technology by Sony that mimics PS1, PS2 and PS3 software, runs games for these game consoles and offers players through the cloud (possibly PS Now). But that’s not all.

According to the information in the patent, Sony will create a cloud game library for the games in question. Games stored in this library can be run in an emulator that mimics all game consoles. By clicking on the game icons in the library, the video about the game can be played.

Gamers will be able to play a trial version before purchasing the game if they wish. Progress in the trial version will be saved and you can continue where you left off if you purchased the game. However, you can also create a mini game that consists of a certain part of the game and share it with your friends.

There is no doubt that Sony will offer players a large game pool with PS5. Nevertheless, providing support for PS1, PS2 and PS3 games through the cloud game and allowing players to choose which parts of the games they can play will both expand the PS5 game pool and increase its nostalgic power.



