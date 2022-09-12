An Elven Ring fan made an impressive knitted doll of Alexander’s Iron Fist

The Elden Ring player shared images of a cute Alexander Iron Fist doll that their mother crocheted together with amazing details. Alexander is one of the many creatures that players will encounter during their journey through The Lands Between. Elden Ring is filled with characters and non-player characters that players will remember both good and bad.

One of the types of enemies that players will face in the Elden Ring are live banks. One of these creatures that you have to face is Alexander, who intended to become a warrior and, when meeting, requires the help of players. The mother of an Elden Ring fan made them their own Alexander to take them anywhere.

A Reddit user under the nickname VogelSlayer posted images of a crocheted version of Iron Fist Alexander from Elden Ring. The doll has many of the physical characteristics of a Living Pitcher, such as the patterns around its body. The cap, which can be seen on top of the NPC, was also crocheted, and the pattern on the lid, which can be seen in the game, was embroidered. Even the cracks in the jar were included. The crocheted Alexandra doll is charming and is a cute little detail that will appeal to any Elden Ring fan.

An additional image can be seen in the original VogelSlayer post on Reddit.

Reddit users like Alexander’s crocheted doll, and the VogelSlayer post has now garnered more than 11,000 votes. A number of commentators called this thing cute, and some said they wanted to buy it. Many users also praise VogelSlayer’s mother for making this piece, with one saying that she became an Elden Lord without playing Elden Ring, and that she is a true legend. VogelSlayer’s mother has won the heart of the Elden Ring community by using her crochet talents to bring one of the game’s most memorable characters to life.

VogelSlayer’s mother is not the only one who creates works of art with Alexander’s participation. The redditor, known as jbird9270, shared an amazing piece of art that depicts the massive Living Jar from Elden Ring and his nephew Jar-Bairn. In the painting, Jar-Byrne stands on Alexander and bends, while his uncle seems to be proudly gesticulating. The duo is surrounded by a flock of birds, and two figures, one in red and the other in white, stand behind Live Jugs. According to the artist, the painting was inspired by artificial intelligence. They explained that this fragment began as a monochrome miniature, which simply depicted Jar Burn standing on Alexander, against a grayscale background. jbird9270 passed it on to the AI to get inspiration for the color scheme and surroundings of the live cans, which led to the birds and the audience. This is a beautiful work that shows a scene that gamers may never see.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.