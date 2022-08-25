An Elven Ring fan has created a crossover featuring Molenia and Pikachu

After an impressive launch a few months ago, Elden Ring has become the main contender for the title of game of the year. The FromSoftware name overshadowed other famous games released in 2022, such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Unsurprisingly, some Elden Ring characters and bosses have amassed huge fan bases around the world relatively quickly.

Malenia, Mikella’s Blade, is perhaps the most famous boss of Elden Ring, even more so than Elden Beast, the final boss of the game. Despite the fact that this is optional, Malenia is considered the most difficult boss in the Elden Ring due to her aggressive nature and unique attacks. People often express their love by dedicating various art forms to it, such as paintings, pencil drawings, and even 3D-printed sculptures. Now the fan showed Malenia in a crossover along with a special Pokemon.

Reddit user lucarioro deserves praise for the art on which Malenia holds Pikachu in her arms. A user shared an image on a social network that shows the two of them stroking each other on the head. Pikachu seems to be enjoying Malenia’s actions, judging by the expression on her face. Moreover, a subtle grin can also be seen on Malenia’s face, which is depicted in its first form before it transforms into Malenia, the goddess of decay.

Fanart of Malenia and Pikachu from Eldenring

As expected, the post attracted the attention of the Elden Ring and Pokemon communities on Reddit, who expressed their appreciation by gaining more than 2,400 votes. The picture also received a lot of positive comments praising the original poster for their unique thought and creativity. One user imagined a hypothetical Malenia that works with Pikachu, performing combo attacks of shock and scarlet rot. Meanwhile, another person suggested that Pikachu would get sick with scarlet rot after spending a long time with Malenia in the Intermediate Lands.

Lucarioro’s crossover isn’t the first time someone has combined Malenia with a character from another franchise. Not so long ago, a Reddit user created a combined art with the image of Princess Zelda and Malenia from the Elden Ring. Despite the fact that they have almost nothing in common, the artist caught the most noticeable features of each of them and created a unique version of Zelda in the form of a swordsman in a mask.

As mentioned above, Malenia has a global fan base from different corners. Although many of these fans have repeatedly died at the hands of Malenia, fans continue to admire her. Such players must continue to hone their fighting skills in the Elden Ring and develop their character before trying to defeat Malenia.

Elden Ring is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.