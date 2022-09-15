An Elden Ring fan makes impressive drawings of different locations in the game

There are many artists in the Elden Ring community, one of whom has painted stunning images of iconic places in the game. One of the main reasons for the incredible success of Elden Ring is its vast open world, which offers unique challenges at every turn and rewards players who explore the deepest nooks and crannies. In addition, the game world contains various landscapes, ranging from meadows, swamps, underground tunnels and snow-capped mountains. Naturally, gamers find these locations pleasing to the eye.

Many fans of Elden Ring are very talented artists who often express appreciation by dedicating unique fan art to the game. Most of the fan art is centered around bosses like Malenia and Maliket, while others depict famous places like Stormvale Castle. Following this trend, another Elden Ring fan stepped forward to demonstrate his artistic prowess.

Reddit user Alib16_BT shared a series of images on the social network showing several notable places from the Elden Ring. The post contains four images, each of which shows different locations of the Elden Ring in a unique artistic style. The first image shows Limgrave near the place of grace “The First Step”, where players begin their journey in the Intermediate Lands. The image shows a beautiful Limgrave landscape with Melina standing on top of a cliff and the boss Tree Sentinel in the background. The second photo shows the Siofra River, a place accessible in the middle of the game where players meet with Blade to complete a chain of Ranny quests.

Some landscapes of the Elden Ring from @ReptileEnclosed from Eldenring.

The third image is Caelid, an area that can be very challenging for low—level players who have just started the game. Millicent, an important NPC from the Elden Ring, can also be seen in this image. The last picture shows the location of Three sisters from the Liurnia region of Lakes and Ranni sitting on the trunk of a fallen tree. It is noteworthy that all four images depict the key character of the Elden Ring, including Melina in the first, Blade in the second, Millicent in the third and Ranny in the fourth.

The Elden Ring community on Reddit was very impressed with these four illustrations from Alib16_BT, judging by their positive comments. Some people have requested a high-resolution version of these images, which the original poster kindly provided. On the other hand, some users have called on Alib16_BT to create similar images of other Elden Ring locations, such as Mountaintops Of The Giants, Altus Plateau, Leyndell Royal Capital and Crumbling Farum Azula. Alib16_BT thanked the community for the exceptionally positive response and mentioned that they will create more images of Elden Ring locations in the coming days.

Elden Ring has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.