An Egyptian Minister Invites Elon Musk to the Country

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, invited the famous business man Elon Musk, who said that the pyramids were built by aliens. “Frankly, aliens built the pyramids,” Musk said in a post yesterday on his Twitter account.

Elon Musk, founder of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, is a complete magazine figure alongside his works. The famous name, which is an event with every tweet it throws, does not fall from the agenda of social media at the moment. The event that brought the billionaire name to the agenda this time was a sharing yesterday about the pyramids.

Saying that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens, Musk soon became a mockery of social media. While most users haunted the South African entrepreneur, a response to the famous name came from Rania Al-Mashat, Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation.

Mashat invited Elon Musk to see Egypt:

After sharing the technology billionaire Elon Musk’s social media account, “Aliens built the aliens, to be honest,” the Egyptian minister invited the famous CEO to his country. In his response to Musk, Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said:

“I admire your work. I invite you and the SpaceX team to review the inscriptions on how the pyramids were built. I also recommend you to browse the tombs of those who built the pyramids. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you”

Response to the claims of the Egyptian archaeologist Musk:

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who was tasked with exploring the tombs of those who built the pyramids in Giza, also responded to the famous CEO after Musk’s post. “I have found the tombs of those who built the Pyramids. Pyramid masters were Egyptian and also not slaves,” said Musass’s claim, which is purely fictitious.

“This article summarizes how the pyramids were built,” said Elon Musk, sharing a BBC article in his later post.

The Pyramids of Giza, which date back to the ancient Egyptians; It consists of a total of 3 magnificent structures: the Pyramid of Keops, the Pyramid of Kefren and the Pyramid of Myerinos. Located in the Giza district of Cairo, the capital of the present Egypt, only Keops is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World.



