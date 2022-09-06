An attempt to Hunt Genshin Impact went Horribly Wrong

Genshin Impact is home to a lively spread of lush flora and dangerous fauna, and the Sumeru region introduces huge herds of Sumpter Beasts into the game, which are difficult for one player to handle. In search of ingredients for cooking, the Genshin Impact player discovers the true danger of encountering Sumpter Beasts without preparation.

Sumpter animals are one of the main products of the Sumeru culture as one of the predominant species of wild animals in the region. These animals can be found grazing all over the Twilight in two variants: shaggy sumpter animals and wild sumpter animals. Sumpter Beasts are usually docile, but wild variants can become aggressive if the player approaches them. If the player does not prepare, he can be subjected to a powerful attack by simply approaching the Sumpter Beast. In fact, the powerful Beast Lords Sumpter can be found near the Cinnabar Cliff, which is located near the hidden entrance of the Twilight from the Abyss.

Reddit user u/Sulphuuur hunted Sumpter Beasts for raw meat in the desert of Sumeru. After attacking all the beasts in the immediate vicinity, the whole herd quickly rushed at the player, similar to a stampede. u/Sulphuuur recorded a collision when the player character got stuck in the middle of an angry herd of Sumpter Beasts. The video ends with Kaedehara Kazuha on the verge of death, and the beasts probably haven’t stopped their relentless attack on the player.

Raw meat is a key ingredient for many 4-star Genshin Impact dishes, and Sumpter Beasts provide an abundance of resources. On average, players get three pieces of meat by hunting one Sumpter beast. Since Sumpter Beasts are among the largest docile creatures in the game, hunting for raw meat has become more profitable than ever before. Unlike foxes and wild boars, players must fight these giant beasts to get their prize.

Although the hunting attempt went completely wrong, the u/Sulphuuur video was interesting and showed the potential result of attacking so many Sumpter Beasts at the same time. Players are still exploring and discovering unknown areas of Twilight in Genshin Impact, and the lethality of the wild Sumpter beast is one of the exciting discoveries.

Most likely, new dangers are waiting for you in the Twilight desert, which will be expanded in future updates of Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact version 3.1 is coming out towards the end of September with new characters, story quests and locations. Leaks suggest that a special program will be held on September 17, which will tell in detail about the new content that will soon appear in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.