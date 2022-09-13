An Assassin’s Creed fan gave the Mirage logo a smart look

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo got a new look thanks to a fan who wanted to notice a clever detail. Recently announced by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the cult franchise. The action of Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in Baghdad, before the events of Valhalla. Young Basim goes on a journey as an assassin. Already from previous leaks about the game, when it was referred to as Assassin’s Creed Rift, it was thought that Mirage would be a more classic style, rather than using the RPG style of recent games.

At the Ubisoft Forward event, which took place on September 10, it became known that Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks a return to the origins of the series. Stealth and action will be given more attention, and while this excited some fans, others worried that they would lose the scale they saw in games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey. In addition to returning to a more inconspicuous experience, many other details about Assassin’s Creed Mirage have been confirmed, including a more detailed look at the game’s logo and some other official images.

However, one fan, known as deezel86, decided that the logo could be slightly changed. Currently, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo reads as “hidden” when translated into Arabic. Keeping the traditional style of Assassin’s Creed logos, deezel86 changed the Mirage image so that when translated from Arabic it read as “mirage”. The redesign also reflects Assassin’s Creed Mirage not only in that the logo now reads like the name of the game. Some additional effects have given the deezel86 logo an aesthetic that better matches the Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting.

I thought I would change the design of the AC Mirage logo so that it reads like “Mirage” in Arabic instead of “Hidden” from the Assassin’s Creed.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed in the comments to the post deezel86 highly appreciated the new logo design, as well as its new meaning. There were many fans who also admitted that they still did not know that the Assassin’s Creed logo actually means “hidden”, and this fact shows how many Easter eggs Ubisoft has planted in the franchise over the years.

Along with the new logo for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, several new games in the series have received new promotional images on the recent Ubisoft Forward. Three new Assassin’s Creed games have been confirmed in Codename Red, Codename Jade and Codename Hexe. Each of these new Assassin’s Creed games will have settings unique to the franchise: Codename Red finally takes the series to feudal Japan, and Codename Hexe offers a unique take on European witch trials.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023 for Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.