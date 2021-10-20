An Annoying Feature From WhatsApp: It’s Now Possible to Join Conversations Later

WhatsApp now allows users to join conversation invitations from groups later. Thanks to the new feature, no ongoing group audio or video calls will be missed. Of course, this situation may disturb users who gossip about group members who did not participate in the conversation… WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging application, has launched a new feature that will improve the user experience. This feature allows users to join video or audio calls in a group later. Until now, users were unable to join a missed conversation invitation later.

Users had to accept a call invitation at that moment before the new feature of WhatsApp became available. Otherwise, the group call in question would be shown as a missed call. This situation is now history. Also, users will now see a call invitation from a group directly with their group name, not their username. In this way, it will be easier to understand who will be on the call.

With the new feature of WhatsApp, ringtones have also changed

With the latest version of WhatsApp, the call sounds in the application have also been changed. Users will now be able to use a light and calm ringtone, just like in messages, instead of aggressive sounds. It is stated that WhatsApp has taken such a decision as a result of feedback from users.