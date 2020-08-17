An announcement tomorrow from Warner Bros Montreal

Warner Bros Montreal posts a tweet anticipating what their next job could be. We will know more details tomorrow, August 18 at 17:00 CEST.

The official account of Warner Bros Montreal has published a teaser of what could be her next work. The message quotes a verified account called @ r3dakt3d, which leads to a website with the following message: “We have been waiting for you 08/18”. Just below is a countdown ending at 17:00 CEST tomorrow.

In the 25-second teaser, several icons appear that could point to the Court of Owls and the League of Shadows. The logo appears blank for only a few seconds. You can see both images below

A user on the web has investigated the code of the web page; It points to that we will have a trailer on Friday the 21st.

Gotham Knights?

The studio itself has played with the tracks for over a year. As Eurogamer recently reported, his new job would be about Gotham Knights. It would be announced during DC Fandome; specifically, the event has an announcement from Warner Bros Montreal scheduled for August 22 at 7:30 PM CEST.

Gotham Knights would take over from Batman: Arkham Origins, the spin off of the Rocksteady trilogy that reached the last generation and PC in October 2013. Seven years have passed without the studio launching a new project. In the same information from Eurogamer it is specified that it would be in development for new generation consoles.

In this way the DC Fandome would leave us two announcements related to the video game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the title chosen for the new Rocksteady, which will be announced in the same framework on August 23 at 02:00 CEST. Until now, no further details have been revealed.



