A Virgin Australia passenger has gone viral on TikTok after grabbing a pilot by the shirt, berating him before he was kicked off the flight.

The man in question was captured on video getting into a physical altercation with the pilot in front of the Virgin Australia plane, while shocked passengers watched on.

In the TikTok video, the pilot could be heard telling the man to “go,” otherwise they would “take someone,” but the situation escalated even more before the pilot told him: “You’re gone, buddy.”

The passenger was seen grabbing the pilot by the shirt with his fists when the pilot repeatedly told him to “let go.” However, the man continued to object.

A flight attendant and a member of the public then intervened to help the pilot push him towards the doors. “Don’t fucking touch me, you stupid bastard,” the enraged man could be heard shouting.

After he became aggressive with the flight attendant, the pilot was heard giving instructions to “call the police.” In response, the passenger said that he was leaving.

In the comments, TikTok users applauded the flight crew for how they handled the situation.

“The damn crews did an amazing job, they shouldn’t have had to deal with this… this stewardess was just amazing,” one user wrote.

“Well done, crew, even though we are trained in this, it’s still terrible to deal with,” another commented.

Virgin Australia said the passenger was removed from the flight for unruly and destructive behavior, after which the police were called to the airport and travel restrictions were imposed on him.

“The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority, and we absolutely do not tolerate any type of undisciplined behavior on Virgin Australia flights,” a spokeswoman for the company said. news.com.au .

This is not the first time a passenger has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Back in November, it was recorded how an airplane passenger threatened a crew member after he was denied a drink.