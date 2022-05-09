An analyst who knows 3 times: these 2 altcoins will collapse! Then 2-3 times…

Solana (SOL), an alternative to Ethereum, and the STEPN (GMT) earnings transition protocol were included in the weekly newsletter of an altcoin analyst known for his accurate price forecasts.

What levels are waiting for Solana (SOL)?

A cryptocurrency analyst nicknamed DonAlt, known for his accurate forecasts, warns Solana traders that the SOL price is showing a bearish trend after the weekly support of $ 140 turned into resistance. According to DonAlt, SOL risks losing half of its value depending on the current price movement. In a recent post on YouTube, the analyst says:

At the time of writing, Solana is trading at $70.98. It has lost about 20% compared to last week and 8.51% in the last 24 hours.

A popular altcoin analyst Points to a bullish level for GMT

The STEPN token (GMT) is the next altcoin in the field of view of analysts, which has undergone a serious correction after parabolic spikes in recent weeks. According to DonAlt, there could be huge volatility this week, which would be an ideal time to buy bulls at GMT.

As for the following technical levels, DonAlt says:

TO BE HONEST, I SEE GMT CLOSING AT THIS LEVEL THIS WEEKEND. THEN NEXT WEEK DELETE THE BIG TIME AND CANCEL EVERYTHING AT THE END OF THE WEEK. IT WOULD BE REALLY PROFITABLE TRADING WHEN YOU CLOSED MY PLACE CURRENTLY FOR $2.40, MAYBE $2.25 AND SOMETHING CRAZY JUMPED TO $1.50 OR $1.00 NEXT WEEK. I THINK WHEN YOU SEE THIS INCREDIBLE WICK AND THE BITCOIN PRICE IS CLOSE TO SUPPORT, YOU SHOULD BUY IT. FROM THIS YOU CAN GET AN INCREASE OF TWO TO THREE TIMES.

Analyst’s statements about the rally:

I THINK IF YOU BUY THIS BIG WICK AND SEE THAT BITCOIN SUPPORT IS CLOSE, YOU CAN RADATE GMT. AND RIGHT AFTER THAT YOU GET AN EASY HIT 2-3 TIMES.

At the time of writing, GMT is trading at $2.34.