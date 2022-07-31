An Alternative Angle of Logan Paul’s SummerSlam Frog Splash is Perhaps Even Wilder

Logan Paul had his second real WWE match at SummerSlam last night, and just like at WrestleMania, the collective fan reaction was very positive. The social media star had one of the best matches of the evening with his opponent the Miz, thanks in part to the ridiculous frog splash he delivered from the top rope to the announcer’s table. Footage of the extremely acrobatic maneuver began to fly around social networks, including an alternative angle that was not shown in the broadcast.

In an alternative angle, which may be even wilder than what was shown live, Paul is seen standing on a lanyard and diving towards the camera to land perfectly on the Miz. It’s one of the most athletic things anyone has done during the entire premium event, and the fans loved it. The video has already been viewed more than a million times on Twitter, and Logan Paul posted it on Instagram with the caption “I like this shit.” Take a look at the wild alternative angle below…

Logan Paul’s stay in WWE exceeded all expectations. Fans were very skeptical of the opinion leader before WrestleMania, but his tag team match with The Miz against The Mysterios exceeded all expectations. He demonstrated great natural athleticism, made several deep wrestling techniques that are ideally suited for this moment (hello, three amigos) and worked out a hard camera like a twenty-year veteran. He tended to be the heel that fans should root against, and WWE signed him to a long-term contract. The move was well received, at least until WWE turned him into a face that fans of the good guy should welcome.

The reaction a month or so before SummerSlam was again skeptical from wrestling fans, including me. I wrote a whole article about how it makes much more sense as a heel. You could feel that skepticism last night when he walked into the Nashville arena and received a very warm welcome from the crowd. But, as a man born to do this, he gradually won over the crowd by telling a great story with The Miz. You could feel more and more people hugging him by the minute until he let out a ridiculous frog splash and completely won over the crowd. I mean, look at how far this table is from the ring…

Logan Paul obviously deserves a lot of praise from the fans, and rightly so, but a lot of attention here should also be paid to The Miz. The longtime WWE veteran has started working with celebrities, and he always makes everyone look like a million dollars. Paul obviously trained and trained hard, but it’s not easy to make the match look really intense and whole with a guy who is really new to sports entertainment. Miz is such a firm hand. He really helped hold this match with the crowd before the incredible frog splash, and I wasn’t surprised to see that he subsequently collected compliments on social media from other wrestlers.

In short, I can’t wait to see Logan Paul at premium WWE events for years. I’m still not quite sure that he should be a face, but for now I’ve stopped loudly doubting him. He has charisma for a few days. He knows how to squeeze the moment, which is so important in wrestling, and his athleticism is off the scale.