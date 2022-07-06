An alternate ending to “Doctor Strange 2” would make “No Way Home” even better

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been confirmed to feature an alternate ending that would change the direction of Spider-Man’s narrative: No Way Home. Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is actively featured in the line of films of the Phase 4 Cinematic Marvel universe, appearing both in his own sequel and in the multiverse “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home” starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, things would have been very different if Marvel’s original plan had been implemented using an alternative ending to Doctor Strange 2.

As writer Michael Waldron has confirmed, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” was originally supposed to have a much darker ending. In it, the Master of the Mystical Arts would be trapped in the invasion universe, while the Sinister Strange, a sinister version of Strange, took his place on Earth-616, pretending to be her Stephen Strange. Although the final ending also revealed that Strange had opened a third eye, suggesting that Darkhold had taken possession of it in the same way as it had with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), in this finale the film would have ended much more ambiguously.

If Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness had been released earlier than Spider-Man: No Home, as originally planned, and had shown this ending, both films would have been completely different. Spider-Man: Somehow online wasn’t criticized at home for showing Doctor Strange who was out of character, irresponsibly ignoring Wong, the Wizard Supreme (Benedict Wong) and helping Peter Parker flush the whole world to forget he was Spider-Man. If this movie had been set after the “Multiverse of Madness”, it would have made much more sense, since the Sinister Strange was actively trying to sabotage Peter and his variants and destroy the multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 was supposed to come out before no home

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was originally planned to be released after the “Multiverse of Madness”, but the sequel to “Doctor Strange” was postponed, and it eventually came out a few months after the third Spider-Man movie. If this original order had been preserved, it would have made much more sense to use Sinister Strange instead of Doctor Strange, keeping the arch of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character intact. It would also make Peter Parker’s “Mirror Dimension” battle with Strange more intense, as both Spider-Man and Sinister Strange didn’t hold back, as Peter and Steven did in “No Way Home.”

If Sinister Strange was another villain in Spider-Man: Home Is Gone, he might as well finally complete a version of the Sinister Six from the movie (an even better idea because of his name). He could have escaped from the Mirror Dimension earlier than Doctor Strange in the final film, which gave Holland, Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men an even tougher fight against Doc Eye, Green Goblin, Lizard, Sandman and Electro. It was a shame not to use the Sinister Strange in the finale of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because if the films had kept their original release date, his inclusion would have made Spider-Man: No Way Home even better.