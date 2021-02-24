An Alien skin is coming to Fortnite; all we know

Several files from Fortnite Battle Royale suggest that the xenomorph from the Alien saga will arrive in the game in the form of a skin. We tell you everything we know.

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, several Fortnite Battle Royale files were decrypted. These files give us quite solid clues about the next collaboration that we will see in Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2: nothing more and nothing less than the Xenomorph from the Alien saga. We tell you everything we know about it just below:

Fortnite x Alien: everything we know

At around 12:00 CET on Wednesday 24, 2021, several files within Fortnite Battle Royale were decrypted. Specifically, those that refer to the portal codename Kepler. These files are basically an image, and an audio track. Just below you have both items combined:

In the audio we can hear ominous ambient noises, and roars of a Xenomorph from the Alien saga, and the image that appears is a dark corridor of a spaceship very similar to those we have seen in various films of the saga.

Season 5 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass has hunting as its main theme. Agent Jonesy travels between different realities to recruit the best hunters from across the galaxy, as long as the Fortnite characters cannot escape the game. Each new character he recruits appears in a portal within the island of the video game, as has happened previously with Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead, or with the Predator, this “means of transport” being his way of arriving at the island. As we mentioned, the decrypted files belong to a portal that, at the time we write this news, is yet to appear within Fortnite, although it should arrive in the game at around 3:00 p.m. CET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 .

For now we do not know anything else regarding this skin, except that it has a built-in gesture. We will update this news as soon as we have more information about it.