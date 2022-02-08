An Agreement Has Been Made With South Korea-based Entertainment Agency!

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the crypto ecosystem in terms of recorded trading volumes, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with South Korea-based entertainment agency YG Entertainment. Stating that they will cooperate with YG Entertainment on various blockchain projects, Binance stated that they aim to develop opportunities especially in the fields of NFT and Metaverse.

Binance Announces New Strategic Partnership

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with South Korea-based entertainment agency YG Entertainment in a blog post it shared earlier in the day. Stating that they aim to develop opportunities in the fields of Metaverse, NFT and Gaming with the said agreement, Binance stated that they will work with the South Korea-based entertainment agency to create an environmentally friendly ecosystem for NFTs.

Announcing its new strategic partnership earlier in the day, Binance used the following statements regarding the agreement in its blog post:

“In line with the strategic partnership, Binance and YG Entertainment will collaborate on a number of blockchain projects, including collaborations in the NFT space. Binance will provide the NFT platform and technology infrastructure, while YG Entertainment will supply the NFT content and in-game assets.”

Binance Smart Chain Based Gaming Platforms Will Be Developed

In addition, Binance also stated in their blog post that they are planning to develop Binance Smart Chain-based games and Metaverse platforms with this strategic partnership. Stating that they will evaluate the opportunities in the fields of NFT, Metaverse and Gaming in order to develop various blockchain projects, Binance added that they aim to offer unique experiences to users.