An Adorable Marvel Video Shows Katherine Newton Going Crazy Because Her “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” Costume Appears in a New Concept Art

There are so many superhero objects in Marvel Studios, DC Films, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix… in general, it seems that if you work as an actor and you don’t have a superhero role yet, you need to call your agent. . What is really interesting is to see how a young actor who has literally grown up over the past 10 years of MCU entertainment gets a chance to play in the famous Marvel franchise. This is where we find “Freaky” co-star Katherine Newton, who signed up for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” to play an old version of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie. And now, thanks to the cool concept art of Ant-Man and Wasp, it turns out that she will be wearing a purple Ant-Girl costume.

Katherine Newton didn’t really know it was common knowledge when she met CinemaBlend at Comic-Con in San Diego after the Marvel Studio Hall H panel, so her reaction to the news is pretty priceless.

First of all, let’s also show you guys the concept art “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania”, which gives us the opportunity to take a look at Cassie Lang in costume for the first time.

As you can see, Cassie Lang, played by Catherine Newton, will differ from Scott (Paul Rudd) and Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in that she will be dressed in a purple outfit, which, according to the actress, demonstrates her favorite color — just a happy accident. Newton told CinemaBlend:

Purple is my favorite color. I thought it was magic. I walked in and saw a purple leather superhero costume and said, “Yes.” It was for me!

I’m a big fan of actors who see themselves in their superhero costumes, especially when they’re playing an important character for the first time. Simu Liu told us about the day on set when he saw his Shang Chi costume, and his story still gives me goosebumps when I imagine how he must have felt.

Now that excitement is falling on Katherine Newton, who is playing Cassie Lang for the first time and will presumably travel to the Quantum World with Scott and Hope to confront Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the first film of Marvel’s recently confirmed Phase 5. Kevin Feige explained that phases four through six will make up what we now know as the “Multiverse Saga,” and this will have huge implications for the MCU both in the present and in the future. This may mean introducing new characters or developing existing heroes going on alternative adventures. So make sure you follow CinemaBlend news about all upcoming Marvel movies as you know we will be reporting on each one.