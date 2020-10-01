An Adaptation of Warner Bros Studio 8’s “Black” Comic

Warner Bros arrived with good news, as a new production will arrive that will be an adaptation of the comic “Black”.

Studio 8 announced this morning that Warner Bros. has acquired Black, the film adaptation of the Black Mask comic series from co-creators Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3. The comic sets out to explore a universe where only African Americans have superpowers beyond of the world believes it is possible.

Bryan Edward Hill, who is a producer on DC’s Titans, wrote the script. The story centers on a young man who survives a violent event and realizes that he is part of these extraordinary people, but a secret consortium wants to control these abilities and those who possess them, and soon finds himself at the center of a war for the future of humanity itself.

Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce from Studio 8 with Black Mask Studio’s Matteo Pizzolo and Brett Gurewitz serving as producer and executive producer. Osajyefo and Smith are also co-producers. Currently, the team seeks to incorporate a director in this adaptation of the Warner Bros. company.

Where did the idea for the Black comic come from?

Osajyefo came up with the concept for the Black comic over a decade ago and gained wide recognition after his Kickstarter campaign raised more than $ 90,000. The Black series has launched a whole universe of comics and books. The original artists and writers of the comic and its derivatives include Jamal Igle, Khary Randolph, Jennifer Johnson, Vita Ayala, and Liana Kangas.

“Part of the inspiration for Black came from experiencing the underrepresentation in comic book publishing and how that directly relates to the scarcity of African-American characters,” Osajyefo said.

“For most of comic book history, marginalized whites have been used as allegories for vulnerable groups while claiming to reflect the world outside our window.”

He continued: “BLACK removes this veneer to juxtapose superpowers with race while allowing African Americans to see themselves authentically in the media and inviting a wider audience to participate in parts of our experience. We are excited to bring this story to everyone through the film and thankful to Studio 8 for believing in it. ”

“We got involved in the development of this story more than a year ago,” said Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov. “Black represents a new generation of storytellers and creators who can accurately tell African American stories with the kind of care the industry has lacked for decades.”

He further added: “The thought-provoking concept caught our attention from the beginning, and we are proud to play a role in bringing this story to the screen.”

Osajyefo and Smith 3 are represented by Weintraub Tobin. Hill is with Verve, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Pizzolo and Black Mask Studios are represented by WME.



