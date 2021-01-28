An actress from Two and a Half Men will be on the show

Young Sheldon is currently in its fourth season and stars Iain Armitage as the title character, a young student prodigy and will now have Melanie Lynskey from Two and a Half Men in its impressive cast.

Melanie Lynskey will appear in an episode of Young Sheldon season 4 playing Sheldon’s philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson. She will appear in the episode, A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Haunt You, on February 11th.

Now part of the cast of Young Sheldon, Melanie Lynskey is known for her comedic roles in Two and a Half Men, Key and Peele, and the drama Togetherness. She will soon appear in the Adam McKay disaster comedy Don’t Look Up.

Young Sheldon continues to do well, garnering sizable ratings and exploiting the popularity of its predecessor by becoming one of CBS’s most popular traditional comedy series.

Melanie Lynskey will undoubtedly populate that fanbase with a large number of viewers who may possibly remember her from Two and a Half Men, combined with fans of The Big Bang Theory.

Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), in both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, has been known to get into arguments with numerous people who he believes to be less intelligent than him while putting them down.

It will be interesting to see what kind of conflict he may have with his philosophy teacher (Melanie Lynskey) in the episode, Young Sheldon’s A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Haunt You.

Audiences will find out what the story will cover in the episode, A Kind of Philosophy and Worms That Can Haunt You, from CBS’s Young Sheldon with Melanie Lynskey and Ian Armitage together.