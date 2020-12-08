An action-packed scene from the movie Wonder Woman 1984 shared

An action-packed scene from Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Wonder Woman, one of the most anticipated films of this year, was shared. The movie will be released on December 25th.

A new video was shared from the sequel of Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, which was the most anticipated movie on the DC side of this year and was constantly postponed due to the epidemic.

In the past weeks, it was announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will not be postponed once again, but will be released on the same day both in theaters and on HBO Max. Unfortunately, since HBO Max is not available in our country, we have to go to the movies again.

In the published video, we see the car chase scene, which we have seen in small sections of the trailers. We see that Wonder Woman comes out of the moving vehicle and continues by running. You can watch the mentioned scene below.

The release date of Wonder Woman 1984 is December 25, 2020. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins. The film’s cast includes names such as Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig.



