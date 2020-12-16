Amybeth McNulty shared with the drama’s cast

The lead actress of Anne With An E’s historical drama, Amybeth McNulty, shared photos on her Instagram account with the entire cast of the series behind the scenes.

Amybeth McNulty plays Anne With An E’s main character, Anne, for at least 3 seasons of the historical drama.

Unfortunately the series was canceled by the Netflix platform, leaving all fans wanting a season 4.

But, its main actress, McNulty, published on her Instagram account photos with the entire cast of the series, in which they are seen behind the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_f2bHDjKA0/?utm_source=ig_embed

In her publication, the actress commented that she had prepared a compilation video of all the seasons of Anne With An E, so that all fans can enjoy it.

As rumors have risen and clarified about a season 4 of Anne With An E, the Netflix platform and the CBC production, established that there will be no new season for now.

Sad news for all fans of the series, so actress Amybeth McNulty shares her TBTs from the series Anne With An E.



