Amy Schumer’s husband Chris Fischer “loves it when she’s wild and unapologetic”

“Wild child! Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, likes everything about a comedian, especially when it comes to a certain facet of her personality.

While the 42-year-old chef is by the side of the 40-year-old Life & Beth star during all her fun moments, he also prides himself on always being there to give her support and comfort when needed.

“When she’s worried, he likes to calm her down and support her,” the insider continued.

Schumer is probably grateful that her husband has been by her side in the last few months. In January, the I Feel Pretty star revealed that she had undergone two different surgeries: a uterus removal operation and liposuction. Two months later, on March 27, the actress became a co-host of the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony and is “still excited and traumatized” because of the quarrel between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which occurred on stage, she wrote on Instagram on March 30.

For her part, Schumer considers her husband an ordinary joker — even if he doesn’t know about it, a source told us. “Amy thinks Chris is having a tantrum without even realizing it!” the insider noted.

The couple have been together since 2017 after first meeting through her assistant, Fischer’s sister, at Martha’s Vineyard. They got married in February 2018, and a year later, in May 2019, their son Gene was born.

Discussing the possibility that Jean, 2, could be on the autism spectrum —Fischer was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2019 —Schumer was adamant that “being on the spectrum” is not a “negative thing.”

“My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met,” she told an Instagram user in August 2019, who asked how she would “cope” if her son had ASD. “He is kind, funny, interesting and talented, and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?”

Insider graduate Amy Schumer continued: “I will pay attention to him and try to provide him with the tools necessary to overcome any problems that arise, like all parents. I would be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, and not if he had a RACE.”