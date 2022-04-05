Amy Schumer said she was “not allowed” to joke about filming Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” at the Oscars 2022

Reflecting on how Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer mentioned the fact that some of her jokes were banned from the stage that night.

“It was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity,” Schumer, 40, said at a stand—up comedy in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, according to Variety.

The comedian noted that the “upsetting” incident made her want to share the material she had to cut compared to him.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say them. Don’t tell anyone and don’t be angry with me,” Schumer shared. “Don’t look up” is the name of the movie? Rather, don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say anything about it, but you can just walk up and [slap] someone.”

In October 2021, 64-year-old Baldwin fired a gun during the filming of a western, as a result of which a bullet hit cinematographer Halina Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins died from her injuries on the way to the hospital. 48-year-old Souza, in turn, survived the tragic incident.

The Trainwreck star’s joke also came shortly after 53-year-old Smith raised eyebrows for hitting 57-year-old Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. After the “Adult” star joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head, her husband ran onto the stage and hit Rock.

“Will Smith just fucking beat the shit out of me,” the former Saturday Night Live contestant said in response. When Smith returned to his seat, he could be heard repeatedly shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

During the awards ceremony, Schumer hinted at a shocking quarrel. “I got rid of this Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?” teased the Life & Beth actress, who co–hosted alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. “There’s a different atmosphere here.”

Amid the backlash, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony were shocking, painful and unforgivable,” the Philadelphia native said on Friday, April 1, according to Variety. “The list of those I have offended is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and family, everyone present and the global audience at home. I betrayed the Academy’s trust.