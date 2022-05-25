Amy Roloff thinks it’s “hard” to watch ex-husband Matt’s quarrel with son Zach over the sale of the farm

Despite Zach Roloff’s hopes of taking over the Roloff family farm, Matt Roloff announced plans to sell the property, which soon provoked a family split.

“I do not know many details of the negotiations that were conducted between Matt and Zach, [but] I heard something here and there.”

The 57-year-old TLC personality continued, “I’m just sad that it’s come to this. Parts of me are [not really] [surprised] because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough, he can find fault, but I also think whatever expectations there were of both of them, they flew out the window. [and] they clearly didn’t sync up. I’ve said this in previous episodes, Matt is still a father, he’s still an “adult.” I don’t care how old your children are. Sometimes there are things they need to learn, but… as a father, you may have to take a higher path.”

After Matt and Amy divorced, the LPBW patriarch retained ownership in Oregon after Amy sold her shares to him. (The former parents of twins Zach and Jeremy, both 32, and Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25.) Last year, the family made headlines after Zach revealed that he hoped to buy some land with his wife. Tori Roloff (nee Patton). Matt decided not to sell the land to his son before putting it up for sale earlier this month.

“Well, cats out of the bag. I want to make sure that you all hear important news directly from me. All @roloffarms have brought me and our family great joy over the past 30—plus years,” Matt, who has been dating Karyn Chandler since 2017, wrote on Instagram on May 12. “Today, 16 acres of the 109-acre farm are up for sale. including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a little scary, but mostly exciting. [It’s] time to move on to the next season of life.”

While Zach and the 31-year-old wedding photographer, along with their 5-year-old son Jackson, 2-year-old daughter Laila and two-week-old newborn son Josiah, moved to Washington, their drama with Matt was showcased in the current season. LPBW.

“Well, my reaction [to the news of the sale] was like this: if this was part of the negotiations, then I see where something went wrong, because in the children’s mind, you know, they grew up on 33 acres, Amy, who married Chris Marek in August 2021, she told us on Wednesday. “He’s only selling half the rights to it. And it’s hard. I mean, we’ve heard over time that it’s going to be part of the family [and] it’s going to be a legacy and all that stuff, and now to see the end result with a sign for sale.”

She added: “I mean, changes happen. It’s not always good; it’s not always nice, but in the end, maybe it [will be] a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all get back together.”